M&M’s Las Vegas is preparing for a major renovation as the popular Strip attraction approaches its 30th anniversary. The flagship candy store will temporarily close later this month for a top-to-bottom modernization project, with a smaller retail location opening nearby while construction is underway. The store, located inside the Showcase Mall near MGM Grand, will close on November 29, 2026. The renovation is expected to transform the existing location into a more modern retail experience combining physical and digital elements. The company has not released specific details about the new design, construction costs, or planned attractions.

M&M’s Las Vegas is expected to reopen during the summer of 2027, ahead of its 30th anniversary. The renovation represents a significant update for one of the Strip’s most recognizable family-oriented attractions, which has welcomed tourists since opening in 1997. The original store was the first M&M’s retail location in the world. Over the years, it became a popular destination for visitors looking for branded merchandise, souvenirs, customized candy, colorful displays, and photo opportunities featuring the brand’s familiar characters.

Mars, Incorporated, the parent company of M&M’s, said the modernization will establish a new standard for the brand’s retail experience. The redesigned location is expected to offer a more immersive environment for guests while creating a more streamlined and engaging workplace for employees. Richard Childs, global general manager of M&M’s Stores, said Las Vegas provides an ideal location to showcase the future of the brand’s retail operations. The company intends to create a destination that reflects the energy of the city while expanding how customers interact with the M&M’s brand.

Although the main M&M’s Las Vegas location will be closed during construction, visitors will not have to wait until 2027 to shop for candy and merchandise. A temporary retail store is scheduled to open just a few doors down on December 6, providing a smaller version of the experience while the flagship undergoes renovation. There will be a brief gap between the flagship’s closure and the temporary store’s opening, meaning visitors arriving between November 29 and December 6 will find the attraction unavailable.

The temporary location is expected to retain the colorful and interactive elements associated with M&M’s Las Vegas, although it will operate within a smaller retail footprint. The company has not announced how long the temporary store will remain open. The renovation comes as the Las Vegas Strip continues to evolve, with established attractions investing in upgrades to maintain their appeal to visitors. M&M’s Las Vegas has remained a recognizable stop for families and tourists for nearly three decades, and the upcoming project will give the flagship a new look ahead of its milestone anniversary in 2027.