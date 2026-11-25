Las Vegas Palms Casino Resort is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month, marking a quarter-century since the property first opened its doors on November 15, 2001. The anniversary celebrations will recognize nearly 70 original employees who were part of the resort’s opening-day team. Their photographs will be displayed on the property’s Tall Wall, while a special employee celebration was held November 13 to honor their contributions to the resort’s history. Palms General Manager Kevin Glass said the anniversary was particularly meaningful for employees who had been present when the property first opened. He credited the resort’s staff with helping establish its identity over the past 25 years and expressed appreciation for its loyal guests.

The Las Vegas Palms property has undergone several changes since opening, becoming known for its entertainment offerings, nightlife and distinctive accommodations. The resort hosted MTV’s The Real World and the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards, helping establish its reputation as a destination for entertainment and celebrity events. Among its well-known attractions are Ghostbar, the rooftop lounge offering views of the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding valley, and the Hardwood Suite, a basketball-themed accommodation featuring a private basketball court.

The property entered a new chapter in 2022 when it was acquired by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. The purchase made Palms the first casino resort in Las Vegas to be fully owned and operated by a Native American tribe. The anniversary celebrations also include promotions for casino guests. On November 15, eligible Club Serrano members can take advantage of a $25 dinner at A.Y.C.E. Buffet, available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests who enroll in Club Serrano on the anniversary date and meet eligibility requirements can also participate in the offer. A limited-edition 25th anniversary T-shirt was distributed to eligible Club Serrano members on November 14, while supplies lasted.

Las Vegas Palms continues to operate as a full-service casino resort offering hotel accommodations, gaming, restaurants, entertainment and nightlife. Its anniversary comes as the property continues to compete with other resorts across the Las Vegas market, particularly those targeting visitors seeking entertainment and dining experiences away from the central Strip. The 25-year milestone provides an opportunity for the resort to recognize its history while highlighting its current ownership and continued presence in the Las Vegas hospitality market. The anniversary celebrations focus on the employees who helped establish the property and the guests who have supported it throughout its history.