The Golden Nugget High Limit Room has officially opened at the downtown Las Vegas casino, introducing a dedicated gaming space featuring 67 slot machines and seven table games. The new area is designed to provide higher-end players with additional amenities, personalized service and a more private gaming environment. The property held a grand opening celebration on November 12, 2026, attended by casino guests, business representatives and local dignitaries. Golden Nugget General Manager Cindy O’Keefe and Senior Vice President of Casino Marketing Mike Leonard participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening. Following the ceremony, the casino hosted a Last Man Standing blackjack tournament benefiting two charitable organizations, US Vets and Three Square Food Bank.

The new High Limit lounge is located just steps from the property’s main casino floor. Its gaming selection includes 67 slot machines featuring popular titles such as Monopoly, Phoenix Cash, Dragon Cash and Wheel of Fortune Cash on Reels. The seven table games consist of five blackjack tables and two midi-baccarat tables. The blackjack selection includes one six-deck shoe game, one double-deck shoe game and three double-deck pitch games. The combination provides several options for players interested in higher-limit table gaming.

According to O’Keefe, the new space addresses a need for a more exclusive environment for the casino’s most frequent and highest-spending customers. Previously, premium players used an area that was integrated more closely with the general casino floor. The Golden Nugget High Limit Room separates these customers from regular casino activity while providing additional services intended to improve their gaming experience. The dedicated space includes its own cashier’s window, a private restroom, beverage service, cell phone charging stations and additional security.

The property also plans to use the room for special events targeting its higher-end customers. During those occasions, guests will have access to food and light refreshments served from a bar located inside the gaming area. The additional amenities are intended to make the room more than simply a separate location for slot machines and table games. Casino management views it as an opportunity to provide a more personalized experience for customers who regularly visit and wager at higher levels.

The opening of the Golden Nugget High Limit Room represents another investment in the property’s gaming operations as downtown Las Vegas casinos continue competing for premium customers. While the Fremont Street area attracts visitors looking for a different experience from the larger Strip resorts, high-limit gaming remains an important part of the downtown casino market. The new room gives Golden Nugget another option for attracting and retaining players seeking dedicated service and a more exclusive gaming environment.