A coalition of 43 state attorneys general is urging the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to withdraw its proposed Prediction Market rules governing sports-related event contracts, arguing the changes could undermine state gambling laws and consumer protections. The bipartisan group submitted a formal comment to the federal agency on November 18, the final day of its public consultation period. Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson led the effort alongside attorneys general from Kentucky, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Utah, and other states, as well as the District of Columbia.

At the center of the dispute is a CFTC proposal published October 9 that would amend the definition of a swap under the Commodity Exchange Act. The proposed Prediction Market rules would explicitly include contracts tied to sports, political, cultural, and weather-related events within the federal framework. The CFTC maintains that these contracts qualify as commodity derivatives and therefore fall under its jurisdiction. Chairman Michael Selig has defended the agency’s position, arguing that event contracts allow Americans to hedge risks, speculate, and provide information about the outcomes of future events.

However, the attorneys general strongly disagree with that interpretation. They argue that sports-related prediction contracts are fundamentally sports bets and should remain subject to individual state gambling regulations rather than federal commodities oversight. The coalition also warned that approving the proposed Prediction Market rules could create a pathway for operators to avoid state gambling licensing requirements, age restrictions, and responsible gambling safeguards. Officials expressed concern that traditional sportsbooks could potentially restructure their businesses as prediction-market platforms to operate outside existing state regulatory systems.

The attorneys general also questioned whether the CFTC currently has the authority to adopt the proposal given its limited membership. Only one commissioner is presently serving, and the coalition argues that the Commodity Exchange Act’s vacancy provisions do not allow a single commissioner to exercise the commission’s full authority independently. President Donald Trump nominated Republican Nathan Anonick and Democrat Matthew Rowland to join the commission on November 12. Both currently serve as legal advisers to the Senate Agriculture Committee. The latest opposition follows a similar effort in July, when Ohio helped organize a bipartisan group of 44 attorneys general calling on the CFTC to recognize state authority over sports-related prediction markets.

Nevada’s top gaming regulator has also criticized the federal agency’s approach, highlighting concerns in a state where sports betting is an established and heavily regulated industry. The debate over Prediction Market rules comes as prediction-market platforms continue expanding their presence in the United States. The proposed federal framework could significantly influence how these businesses operate and whether states retain control over sports-related wagering. The CFTC proposal is separate from an interim measure already in effect that excludes traditional sportsbook wagers and casino games from the definition of swaps.