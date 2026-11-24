The DEATH BETS Act has cleared the U.S. Senate, advancing legislation that would prohibit prediction market platforms from offering contracts tied to terrorism, assassination, military operations, and the deaths of individuals. The bipartisan measure now heads to the House of Representatives, where lawmakers must approve it before the current congressional session ends on January 3. The legislation, formally identified as S.4035, was introduced by Senators Adam Schiff (D-CA) and John Curtis (R-UT). It would amend the Commodity Exchange Act to prohibit companies registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) from listing or clearing prediction market contracts involving the specified events.

The DEATH BETS Act would also establish these restrictions directly in federal law, adding individual deaths to categories already addressed under CFTC Rule 40.11. Making the prohibition statutory would prevent the commission from independently reversing the restrictions through future regulatory changes. Schiff described the legislation as an initial step toward establishing greater oversight of prediction markets, which have expanded rapidly into areas involving political developments, international conflicts, and other major events.

“These markets are operating in a Wild West desperately in need of regulation and guardrails,” Schiff said, arguing that platforms should not be permitted to offer financial opportunities based on war, military operations, or human death. Curtis expressed similar concerns, saying prediction market operators were increasingly blurring the distinction between legitimate financial markets and gambling. He argued there should be no financial incentive to profit from terrorism, warfare, or the death of another person.

The DEATH BETS Act follows several controversial prediction market offerings involving international developments. Schiff previously pointed to contracts involving NASA’s Artemis II mission, Venezuela, and Russia’s war in Ukraine. One particularly notable incident involved a Kalshi contract concerning the fate of Iran’s supreme leader, which reportedly generated $54 million in trading activity. Prediction markets also became the subject of a criminal insider trading investigation involving classified military information.

Federal prosecutors charged Army Special Forces Master Sgt. Gannon Ken Van Dyke in April, alleging he used advance knowledge of a planned U.S. operation in Venezuela to place approximately $33,000 in bets on Polymarket. Prosecutors allege he earned more than $400,000. Van Dyke has pleaded not guilty, with his trial scheduled for December 7. Before passing the DEATH BETS Act, senators approved an amendment clarifying that the legislation would not interfere with ongoing legal disputes over sports-related prediction market contracts.

The amendment also preserves existing questions about whether those contracts qualify as financial derivatives or fall under state gambling regulations. Schiff and Curtis have separately introduced the Prediction Markets Are Gambling Act, which would address sports betting and casino-style gambling contracts offered through federally regulated exchanges. That proposal remains under consideration in the Senate Agriculture Committee. The DEATH BETS Act must now clear the House before January 3. If approved, it will be forwarded to President Donald Trump for consideration.