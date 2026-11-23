The Palazzo has released new images of Milano Las Vegas, an ultra-luxury hotel-within-a-hotel that will occupy the top seven floors of the resort and feature 275 suites, personalized guest services and a private swimming pool developed in collaboration with Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. The newly revealed images provide a closer look at the accommodations, including Presidential, Chairman, Penthouse and Grand suites. The project was originally announced in June 2026, but the latest renderings offer additional details about the design and amenities planned for the exclusive hotel collection.

Milano Suites will feature accommodations ranging from 720-square-foot Luxury King and Queen suites to multi-room Signature Suites measuring as much as 8,000 square feet. Interior design firm Wimberly Interiors is responsible for the project, drawing inspiration from residential architecture and interiors in Milan, Italy. The suites will incorporate custom Italian woodwork, marble finishes, contemporary furniture and a variety of upscale amenities. The Presidential suite includes a large bedroom, expansive living areas and a bathroom featuring a lap pool, while other accommodations showcase sculptural soaking tubs, backlit mirrors and spacious living areas.

Guests staying at Milano will receive dedicated concierge assistance, while those booking Signature Suites will have access to personal butler service. The resort says these services will include assistance with restaurant reservations, transportation arrangements, unpacking luggage, clothing preparation and other requests. The collection will also feature complimentary snacks and nonalcoholic beverages, Nespresso coffee makers, Bose speakers, Dyson hair styling equipment and luxury bath products. Select suites will include Peloton or Tonal fitness equipment.

One of the primary attractions will be the Dolce & Gabbana Pool, an outdoor swimming area reserved exclusively for Milano guests. The pool will feature custom cabanas, loungers, textiles and decorations inspired by the fashion brand’s designs. Renderings of the pool itself have not yet been released. Milano Suites will also introduce a nightly guest experience called Milano Moments, described as a series of surprises inspired by Italian hospitality. The resort has not provided specific details about what these experiences will include.

The development is part of The Venetian Resort’s ongoing $1.5 billion investment in renovations and improvements across the property. The project includes upgrades to hotel accommodations, restaurants, entertainment venues and other resort amenities. Milano follows a growing trend of luxury hotel-within-a-hotel concepts on the Strip, offering guests a more exclusive experience through private accommodations, dedicated services and amenities separate from the main hotel operations.

The resort has not publicly announced room rates or a firm opening date for the new hotel collection. Reservations are expected to open in March 2027, giving prospective guests an opportunity to book accommodations ahead of the property’s debut. The renderings of the new hotel provide a more detailed look at what visitors can expect from Milano Suites, which is being positioned as a premium lodging option within The Palazzo. The project represents another effort by the resort to attract high-end travelers seeking larger accommodations, personalized service and exclusive amenities while staying on the Las Vegas Strip.