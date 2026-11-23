Nevada gaming regulators have questioned Bally’s commitment to its $1.19 billion Las Vegas Strip development, raising concerns about the company’s ability to deliver its stadium obligations while pursuing major casino projects in Chicago and New York. The concerns were raised during a November 19 hearing before the Nevada Gaming Control Board, where Chairman Mike Dreitzer questioned Bally’s Chairman Soo Kim about the limited progress at the former Tropicana property. Dreitzer expressed concern that Las Vegas appeared to be receiving less attention than the company’s other developments.

Dreitzer said Bally’s had a responsibility to complete the projects it had undertaken, emphasizing that regulators expected more than assurances about future construction. Kim responded by reaffirming the company’s commitment to Las Vegas and said Bally’s would meet its obligations related to the new Athletics baseball stadium being built on the Strip. The $2.1 billion stadium is scheduled to open in April 2028.

Bally’s is responsible for developing essential infrastructure supporting the stadium, including parking facilities, utility connections, pedestrian access and a podium connecting Las Vegas Boulevard to the ballpark entrance. Kim said the company would cover an initial $250 million in financial commitments related to those improvements. The infrastructure is expected to be completed before the stadium opens, although the broader Bally’s entertainment district will take considerably longer to develop. The proposed 27-acre project includes a casino resort, hotels, restaurants, retail outlets and entertainment facilities. Bally’s expects its development responsibilities to continue through 2030, while the overall project could extend into 2031. The casino resort is planned for the final construction phase, with no firm construction start date announced.

Financing arrangements for the stadium infrastructure remain under discussion between Bally’s, the Athletics and Gaming and Leisure Properties, which owns the property. GLPI previously committed $125 million toward the Las Vegas entertainment district and has indicated it may increase its financial support to ensure construction remains on schedule. The Las Vegas Stadium Authority is expected to revisit the financing arrangements on December 3. The questions surrounding Bally’s Las Vegas development come as the company continues pursuing major projects elsewhere. Its Chicago casino resort is valued at approximately $1.8 billion, while a planned New York City development is estimated at $4 billion.

Bally’s reported $497 million in cash and approximately $4.8 billion in long-term debt at the end of the third quarter. The company has also secured additional financing for its Chicago development, including a recent $560 million package. Nevada regulators are expected to continue monitoring Bally’s progress, with company representatives potentially returning for additional reviews during early 2027. The former Tropicana property has seen limited development activity since the hotel was demolished in October 2024. Regulators now want Bally’s to demonstrate that the stadium-related infrastructure will be delivered on schedule, regardless of the company’s competing financial commitments.