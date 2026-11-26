Las Vegas Thanksgiving offers visitors a range of holiday dining options, entertainment, shopping and attractions, with casino resorts continuing to operate throughout the holiday. Thanksgiving in Las Vegas provides an alternative to traditional celebrations at home, allowing visitors to enjoy restaurant meals, live entertainment and seasonal attractions without having to prepare a holiday dinner. Restaurants throughout the city typically offer special menus featuring turkey, prime rib, traditional sides and seasonal desserts.

The dining options range from upscale steakhouses and resort restaurants to casual dining venues and buffets. Visitors looking for a traditional Thanksgiving meal can find restaurants serving turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and other familiar holiday dishes. Some establishments also offer special prix fixe menus, allowing diners to select multiple courses for a set price. Las Vegas Thanksgiving dining is available across the Strip, downtown and off-Strip resorts, giving visitors options based on their budgets and preferred locations. Reservations are generally recommended for popular restaurants, particularly those offering special holiday menus, as seating availability can become limited.

Beyond dining, the holiday provides an opportunity to explore the city’s entertainment offerings. Las Vegas showrooms continue hosting performances during the Thanksgiving period, including comedy shows, magic performances, concerts and theatrical productions. Visitors can also take advantage of the city’s attractions, including observation experiences, immersive entertainment venues and seasonal displays.

Holiday shopping is another popular activity during the Thanksgiving weekend. Las Vegas features numerous shopping destinations, including luxury retail centers, outlet malls and shopping areas connected to major casino resorts. Visitors can browse designer stores, take advantage of seasonal sales and explore the entertainment options found throughout these retail destinations. Las Vegas Thanksgiving visitors can also experience the city’s holiday decorations, which begin appearing throughout the resorts in November. The Bellagio Conservatory, for example, is known for seasonal displays that attract visitors throughout the holiday period. Other resorts feature holiday-themed decorations, special events and festive displays in public areas.

The Thanksgiving weekend also provides opportunities for families traveling with children. Attractions throughout Las Vegas include interactive experiences, themed entertainment, museums and shows suitable for a range of ages. Some venues offer special holiday programming, while many of the city’s regular attractions remain open throughout the weekend. Visitors planning a Las Vegas Thanksgiving trip should consider making restaurant reservations and purchasing show tickets in advance. The holiday weekend can bring increased demand for hotel accommodations, dining and entertainment, particularly for popular attractions and performances.

Las Vegas continues to offer a variety of experiences during Thanksgiving, from traditional holiday meals to entertainment and shopping. The city’s combination of dining, attractions and casino resort activities makes it an option for travelers looking to spend the holiday away from home while maintaining many of the traditions associated with Thanksgiving. For visitors considering Las Vegas Thanksgiving plans, the holiday offers an opportunity to combine a traditional meal with a weekend of entertainment, shopping and sightseeing across the city.