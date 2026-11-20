Vegas tourism remained largely unchanged in September, as declining air traffic, higher travel costs and weaker hotel room rates continued to put pressure on the Las Vegas visitor market. Despite relatively stable visitor numbers and casino revenue, several key indicators suggest the destination is facing challenges attracting travelers. According to the latest figures from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), just over 3 million people visited Las Vegas in September, representing virtually no change from the same month last year. The relatively flat performance follows several months of inconsistent visitation, with monthly results alternating between gains and declines.

Casino revenue on the Las Vegas Strip also remained relatively stable. The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported $693.4 million in gaming revenue for September, less than 1% different from the previous year. Statewide gaming revenue reached approximately $1.28 billion, also essentially unchanged year over year. Baccarat provided a boost to Strip casino results, generating $55.4 million in winnings for casinos during the month. Although below typical levels, the figure represented an increase of nearly 10% compared with September 2025.

However, the broader picture for Vegas tourism was less encouraging when hotel performance and transportation figures were considered. Overall hotel occupancy declined slightly by 0.5%, while average daily room rates fell 6% across the Las Vegas market. On the Strip, average room rates dropped 10% compared with the previous year. Revenue per available room, another important measure of hotel performance, also declined. Strip properties experienced a 12% decrease, while the overall Las Vegas market recorded a 7% reduction.

Air travel remains another significant concern. Harry Reid International Airport handled approximately 4 million passengers in September, an 8% decrease from the same month in 2025. Passenger traffic is now down 7% year to date, following a 6% decline for all of 2025. Higher airfare and fuel costs appear to be contributing to the slowdown. MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle recently reported that domestic airfares have increased more than 10% since March, while airfare to Las Vegas has climbed more than 40% since last summer.

The impact is becoming increasingly visible in company financial results. Both MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment reported declines in Las Vegas revenue and adjusted earnings during the third quarter. Not every Nevada gaming market experienced similar conditions. North Las Vegas reported a 9% increase in gaming revenue, while downtown Las Vegas declined 7.5%. Laughlin experienced an even steeper 16% decrease.

Looking ahead, casino operators and tourism officials are hoping that a busy fourth-quarter calendar of sporting events and entertainment will help improve performance. Major sporting events, conventions and seasonal attractions could provide additional incentives for travelers. For now, Vegas tourism faces a challenging combination of expensive air travel, softer hotel pricing and inconsistent visitor demand. Although casino revenue has remained relatively resilient, the continued decline in airport traffic suggests that attracting more visitors will remain a priority for Las Vegas businesses heading into the final months of the year.