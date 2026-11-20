New Jersey online gambling could face new restrictions under legislation that would prohibit players from using credit cards to fund online casino games and sports betting accounts. The proposed bill, introduced in February 2026, would target two forms of gambling regulated by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE). The measure would add another layer of consumer protection requirements to the state’s existing regulatory framework for New Jersey online gambling.

The legislation comes as lawmakers and regulators continue examining how online gambling is conducted and how players can be protected from potential financial harm. Credit card funding has become a point of concern in several jurisdictions, particularly because it allows customers to gamble using borrowed money rather than funds already available in their bank accounts. Under the proposal, credit cards would no longer be permitted as a funding method for online casino gaming or sports betting accounts in New Jersey. The measure would affect licensed operators offering New Jersey online gambling, although the proposal would not eliminate the state’s online casino or sports betting markets.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement oversees licensed gambling operators and has authority to issue and revoke licenses. Existing regulations require operators to verify players’ ages, identities and physical locations while maintaining compliance with anti-money laundering requirements and other regulatory standards. Licensed platforms must also provide responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion options. These measures are intended to help customers manage their gambling activity and prevent excessive wagering. The proposed credit card restriction would complement those existing safeguards by limiting one method of depositing money into gambling accounts. Supporters of similar restrictions in other jurisdictions have argued that allowing players to gamble with borrowed funds can increase the risk of financial problems.

New Jersey online gambling operators are also required to provide identifiable ownership information and procedures for resolving customer disputes. The state’s regulatory oversight does not extend to offshore gambling platforms operating without a New Jersey license, which are not subject to the same verification and consumer protection requirements. The DGE has previously taken enforcement action against operators over responsible gambling violations. In late 2025, the regulator acted against Digital Gaming Corporation over violations involving self-excluded players and responsible gambling limits.

The agency has also targeted businesses promoting unauthorized gambling websites. In 2014, the DGE sent cease-and-desist letters to six marketing affiliates for promoting unlicensed gambling platforms to New Jersey residents. If approved, the proposed legislation would establish another restriction on how customers finance New Jersey online gambling activity. The bill’s progress through the legislative process will determine whether credit card deposits become prohibited for online casino gaming and sports betting accounts in the state.