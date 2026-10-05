Caesars F1 Las Vegas Experiences Roll Out

The premium hospitality lineup for the upcoming Caesars F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix has been officially unveiled across eight property resorts. Caesars Entertainment has announced its comprehensive schedule of race week festivities, luxury accommodations, and culinary events for the upcoming Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix. The hospitality group is hosting various spectator packages across eight resort properties positioned directly within the track footprint on the Strip.

Sean McBurney, Chief Commercial Officer and Regional President for Caesars Entertainment, stated that the company aims to raise the bar this year for the Caesars F1 Las Vegas celebration with dynamic viewing setups, exclusive parties, and intimate dining experiences featuring celebrity chef partners throughout the city.

Viewing events include access at Giada inside The Vanderpump Hotel, offering open-air views of the main straight along with all-inclusive food and beverages. Package pricing for the venue starts at $300 for Thursday single-day passes, $350 for Friday, and $800 for Saturday. Three-day access is priced at $1,300 per person, while two-day options run $550 for Thursday and Friday or $1,050 for Friday and Saturday.

At Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, Caramella will provide terrace and lounge access overlooking the main straight alongside live DJ sets and interactive racing simulators. Single-day entry ranges from $300 on Thursday to $650 on Saturday, with full three-day packages priced at $1,000. Culinary highlights for the Caesars F1 Las Vegas week include the return of the Trackside Lunch with Gordon Ramsay at Hell’s Kitchen inside Caesars Palace on November 20. Tickets cost $299 per person, with an optional beverage package available for $99. At Paris Las Vegas, Martha Stewart will host an afternoon tea and cocktail reception at The Bedford for $169 per person.

Additional culinary events feature a collaboration between chef Rick Bayless and Barcelona mixology venue Sips Drinkery House on November 19, with tickets starting at $85. Meanwhile, Restaurant Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace will mark its 20th anniversary with specialized French dining service throughout the race weekend. All listed package prices are subject to applicable taxes and include an 18% gratuity charge. Booking details and complete schedules for the Caesars F1 Las Vegas experience are available through the official event portal.